CHP: Man struck and killed while walking along connector ramp at Hwy 41/Hwy 180 interchange

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was struck and killed early Sunday morning after walking along a connector ramp at the Highway 41 and Highway 180 interchange in downtown Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers received a report around 1:30 a.m. of an injury crash on the southbound Highway 41 connector ramp to eastbound Highway 180, spokesman Mike Salas said. Arriving officers found that a 40-year-old man, who appeared to be a transient, was walking within travel lanes of the ramp at the time of the crash.

It is unknown at this time why the man was walking within the roadway.

A Suzuki Vitara was traveling on the connector ramp at approximately 65 mph and the driver was unable to avoid colliding with the pedestrian, Salas said. The man was declared dead at the scene while the driver was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The CHP believes alcohol or drugs do not believe to be a factor in the crash as the investigation continues.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.