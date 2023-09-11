MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead following a rollover crash in Merced County over the weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Saturday, September 9, at approximately 4:07 a.m., dispatch received calls regarding a solo vehicle rollover crash in the area of northbound Highway 99, north of Le Grand Road.

When units arrived at the traffic crash scene, it was determined that the unknown male driver had been ejected and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the solo unknown male driver was driving a 2016 Kia Soul on northbound Highway 99, north of Le Grand Road, at an unknown rate of speed.

For an unknown reason, CHP says he allowed the Kia to travel off the right shoulder of Highway 99 and overturned down the embankment of northbound Highway 99, north Le Grand Road.

According to officials, the vehicle collided with a chain link fence before it came to rest.

Officers say the driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and as a result, he was ejected from the vehicle.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drug usage is a factor and the crash is still under investigation, according to CHP.