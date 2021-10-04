CHP: Man killed in rollover car crash in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed in Merced County Monday evening.

Just before 5:00 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to the area of Cressey Road and Sultana Drive near Livingston.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who had been ejected from his car. Officers say the man died at the scene from his injuries.

After speaking with a witness, officers say they learned the driver was traveling at a speed of 100 mph when he veered off the roadway onto the shoulder.

Officers believe the man tried to overcorrect his steering and ended up causing his car to roll over several times before he was ejected.