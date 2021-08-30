CHP: Man killed in crash after crossing into opposite lane in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died following a car crash in Tulare County on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just after 2:30 p.m, officers were called out to the area of Avenue 336 and Road 162 after two cars were involved in a crash.

When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man from West Hollywood pinned inside of his car. The CHP says the man died of his injuries at the scene.

While investigating the crash, officers reportedly learned the man was driving westbound on Avenue 336 when his car veered onto the shoulder of the roadway for an unknown reason.

Officers say the man overcorrected to the left and ended up crossing into the eastbound lane of traffic, where his car was hit by an oncoming SUV.

The investigation is ongoing, but officers say it doesn’t appear the man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Officer Villalobos at (559) 734-6767.