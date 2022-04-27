TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed after he crashed his truck Wednesday morning in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 9:20 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Borchardt Drive and Avenue 54 for a report of a car crash.

When officers arrived, they found a driver who had been ejected from his truck in a nearby orchard. Officials say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, officers say they learned the truck had been driving down Borchardt when it veered onto the gravel shoulder of the roadway for an unknown reason.

Officers say the driver tried to correct his steering, but the truck spun out of control and ended up entering the orchard.

In the orchard, the truck overturned several times, ejecting the driver, who officers say was not wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and officers say they are unsure if drugs or alcohol were involved.