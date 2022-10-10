VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed after he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree on Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Highway 198 and Shirk Road for a report of a car crash.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who had suffered fatal injuries inside of an overturned car. Officials said the man was pronounced dead of his injuries at the scene.

While investigating, officers said they learned that the man had been driving down Highway 198 when he let his car veer off the roadway for unknown reasons.

The man tried to correct his steering, but he ended up losing control of the car and swerved across both lanes of the highway.

The car went off the highway and overturned after hitting a tree in the dirt shoulder.

Investigators said the cause of the crash is still under investigation, but the man was not wearing a seatbelt.