CHP: Man killed after car crashes into tractor in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after a vehicle slammed into his tractor on a dark Fresno County road Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 6 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Piedra Road and Weldon Avenue after it was reported that a vehicle had been involved in a crash with a tractor.

While investigating, officers reportedly learned a man had gotten his truck stuck in a ditch in the area and went to ask his next-door neighbor for help getting it out.

Officers say the neighbor, identified as a man in his late 50s, got into his tractor and started working on getting the truck out of the ditch.

As he was working, officials say a van, occupied by a mother and her five children, ended up slamming into his tractor, killing him.

Officers say the woman stopped following the crash and cooperated during the investigation.

Authorities say the mother and her children were taken to a local hospital to have their minor injuries treated.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officers say the roadway was dark and the tractor didn’t have lights on it.