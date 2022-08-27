FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he lost control of his car and crashed hundreds of feet down a mountainside on Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 10:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Highway 168 and Beal Fire Road, just southeast of Shaver Lake, for a report of a car crash.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed off the roadway and landed 200 feet down the mountainside.

Officials said the 69-year-old driver of the vehicle did not survive his injuries.

While investigating, officers said they learned that the driver had been heading westbound on the 168 when he lost control of his car for an unknown reason and drove off the shoulder of the roadway.

Investigators said they are still working to figure out the cause of the crash, but drugs or alcohol are not believed to be involved.

Officers said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.