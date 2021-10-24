CHP: Man killed after being ejected, hit by 2 vehicles on Fresno highway

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed after he was ejected from his SUV and hit by two vehicles on a highway in Fresno early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 4:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Highway 99 and Highway 180 for a report of a car crash with injury.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of an SUV, identified as a 30-year-old man, dead in the roadway.

While investigating, officers say they learned the SUV had been traveling down the 99 when it veered off onto the right shoulder for an unknown reason.

After leaving the roadway, the SUV overturned, ejecting the driver. Officers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Following the crash, officers say the driver landed in a lane of the highway and was hit by two passing vehicles.

The drivers of both vehicles pulled over after hitting the man and cooperated with officers during the investigation.

The CHP says it is awaiting toxicology results to see if alcohol or drugs was a factor in the crash.