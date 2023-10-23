PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A man driving on a highway in Porterville lost control of his vehicle, resulting in multiple injuries, according to California Highway Patrol.

On Monday around 8:15 a.m., the CHP received calls of a solo vehicle crash in the area of Road 224, north of Ave. 136.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle was driving his 2006 Chevrolet northbound on Road 224, north of Ave. 136. Officers say the driver was attempting to overtake a vehicle in front – but drove off the roadway and lost control. The driver was unable to maintain control of the vehicle as he went back onto Road 224 – and proceeded to travel off the other side of the road.

The front of the Chevrolet crashed into a wood plank fence and it continued in the northerly direction where the driver’s side of the Chevrolet struck a metal pipe fence.

CHP says the driver sustained major injuries as a result of the crash and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. At this time, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.