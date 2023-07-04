CHP cruiser seen in this undated filed photo.

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Merced County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials say around 7:20 p.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Ellen Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers say a male was located on the ground within the roadway of Ellen Avenue being treated by emergency medical personnel.

Investigation revealed that a driver was driving a Ford north on Chicago Avenue, crossing Paradise Road, and turning right onto Ellen Avenue.

Officers say as the driver made the right turn onto Ellen Avenue, the front of the Ford struck the pedestrian, who was crossing Ellen Avenue from east to west.

The pedestrian, a 49-year-old male, was transported to a Modesto hospital for treatment for major injuries.

Officers say the driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and did not sustain any injuries.

According to officials, they believe no alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash.