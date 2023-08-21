CHP: Man in hospital after car overturns into Fresno Co. canal

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was sent to the hospital after his car overturned into a canal in Fresno Monday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says just before 7 p.m. they responded to the intersection of Barstow and Biola Avenues for a report of a car in a canal.

Upon arrival, officers learned the car was traveling westbound on Barstow Avenue approaching a stop sign.

As the car approached the stop, investigators say they attempted to make a left turn, failed, and overturned into the canal.

The driver believed to be the only occupant in the vehicle, was recovered from the water by officials who say he was transferred to a local hospital. At this time, his condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash is actively under investigation and more information will be provided as it is received.