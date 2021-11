MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California Highway Patrol officers said they are investigating after a dead man was found in Madera County Friday morning.

The CHP said they received a 911 call around 4:00 a.m. from a driver who said they hit a person lying on Road 415 east of the town of Raymond.

According to CHP officers, a man in his 20’s was found dead and it’s unknown how the victim died.

The CHP said the driver is cooperating and stayed on the scene.