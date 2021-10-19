CHP: Man impaled by fence post during fatal crash near Fresno highway

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he crashed into a fence along a highway in Fresno on Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 9 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Kings Canyon and Temperance avenues, near Highway 180, after someone reported that a car had been involved in an accident.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s, who they say had died on impact.

While investigating, officers say they learned the car had been speeding down Kings Canyon when it crashed into a fence at the end of the road, impaling the driver with a post.

After hitting the fence, officers say the car became airborne and rolled over onto the embankment of the highway after crashing into a sign.

Officers have not yet identified the driver, but say he was alone in the car at the time of the crash.