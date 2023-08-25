FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is uninjured after crashing into a telephone pole early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say a car veered off the road just before 7:00 this morning, hitting a power pole on Jensen and Armstrong.

CHP says the driver said he had a bathroom emergency and was speeding to hurry home when he lost control of his car and hit a power pole then wired to a second power pole and eventually ended up in an orchard.

Officers say the driver was not hurt.

The roadway was closed to Jensen Avenue to North Armstrong but has since reopened.