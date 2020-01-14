CHP: Man hit and killed while walking on Highway 41

Image courtesy of Sierra News Online

COARSEGOLD, California (KGPE/KSEE) – A man has been killed after CHP says he was hit by a sedan while walking on Highway 41.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the man in his 50s was walking along the highway near Road 207 south of Coarsegold around 6 p.m. Monday. A sedan traveling southbound struck him and the man died at the scene.

Officers say the vehicle’s driver remained at the scene is cooperating. Investigators are trying to figure out if the victim had car trouble and was looking for help.

