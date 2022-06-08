MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hit and killed after running in front of a semi-truck on Highway 99 early Wednesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

CHP says they responded to the area of Highway 99 and Avenue 18 for a report of a person attempting to get hit by passing vehicles around 2:30 a.m. Multiple other calls came in, one reporting the person at Avenue 21 1/2 and another south of Highway 152.

The man for an unknown reason, ran across the lanes of Highway 99, directly in front of a semi-truck. The driver of the big rig had no time to react and the front of his truck struck the man where he died, according to CHP.

This crash remains under investigation.