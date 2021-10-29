CHP: Man ejected, killed in solo-vehicle car crash in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was ejected from a vehicle on Thursday afternoon, according to Madera CHP officials.

The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. on Road 40 and Avenue 7 1/2. Officers say a 38-year-old man driving a white Chevy SUV was traveling south on Road 39 1/2 going an unknown speed when he made a quick left turn, hitting a dirt embankment.

CHP officials say the SUV then became airborne and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

According to authorities, the driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he later died from his injuries.

Officers say the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash and no one else was injured.

According to CHP officials, the man was not wearing a seatbelt. Investigators also say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.