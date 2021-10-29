CHP: Man ejected, killed in solo-vehicle car crash in Madera

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO | A CHP-Madera patrol vehicle.

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was ejected from a vehicle on Thursday afternoon, according to Madera CHP officials.

The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. on Road 40 and Avenue 7 1/2. Officers say a 38-year-old man driving a white Chevy SUV was traveling south on Road 39 1/2 going an unknown speed when he made a quick left turn, hitting a dirt embankment.

CHP officials say the SUV then became airborne and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

According to authorities, the driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he later died from his injuries.

Officers say the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash and no one else was injured.

According to CHP officials, the man was not wearing a seatbelt. Investigators also say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com