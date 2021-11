MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man died in a rollover crash Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash happened around 4:00 a.m. near Highway 99 and Avenue 13.

The CHP said, the driver was traveling on Avenue 28 1/4 when he drifted off the road rolled over. Officers say he was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash after CHP said they found alcohol containers in and around the vehicle.