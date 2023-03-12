A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – A man is dead following a high-speed pursuit with law enforcement in Kings County Saturday night, authorities say.

Around 8:38 p.m. Saturday the Kings County Sheriff’s Office says its airplane was up and on patrol when it spotted a vehicle the crew believed was being driven by an intoxicated driver.

The pilot inside radioed down a description of the vehicle to a deputy in a ground unit near the area of 17th Avenue and Hanford-Armona Road.

Deputies say the driver of the 2004 BMW 545 sedan sped up when a patrol unit got behind him and tried to pull him over.

They also say the vehicle may have gotten up to speeds of 130 miles-per-hour during the short pursuit.

Investigators say the pursuit came to an end after the BMW traveled off the roadway, struck a fence, a tree, as well as several other objects.

They also say the sedan overturned multiple times before coming to rest.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver was partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene, despite live-saving measures given by first responders.

Authorities say the driver was the vehicle’s only occupant, and is only described as a 35-year-old man from Fresno.

The CHP is investigating this crash and says the use of alcohol and/or drugs is suspected to have been a contributing factor to the cause of the crash.