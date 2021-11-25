CHP: Man dies in roll-over vehicle crash on I-5 near Los Banos

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died following a car crash near Los Banos on Thursday night, according to CHP officials.

Around 7:00 p.m., officers received reports of a two-vehicle traffic collision on the I-5 near Cottonwood Road. According to CHP officials, a vehicle that had one occupant was driving northbound at a high rate of speed on the I-5.

Authorities say the driver was reported to be passing cars at an “alarming rate.” CHP officers say the driver had weaved into the center median and right back into the first lane then, struck another car.

After officials say the vehicle struck another car, it then traveled across and off the roadway before rolling down a high embankment. According to CHP officers, as the vehicle came down the embankment it overturned and crashed into a Caltrans fence line before it stopped moving.

Authorities say the driver died at the scene. No other injuries were reported by officials.

Investigators say it is unknown if alcohol was involved in the incident and have yet to release the identity of the man killed.