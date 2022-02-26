FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Clovis man has died following a vehicle crash on Highway 41 early Saturday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Just before 1:00 a.m., CHP responded to Highway 41 north of Friant Road regarding an injury collision.

Upon investigation, officers say a 45-year-old man from Clovis was driving a pickup truck northbound on Highway 41, north of Friant Road when the incident occurred.

According to CHP investigators, the man, “allowed his vehicle to veer to the right, traveling across all northbound lanes.” Officials say the pickup then left the roadway and crashed into a metal fence after hitting the dirt shoulder of the road.

This caused the vehicle to flip over at least one time, according to CHP officers.

Authorities say the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

At this time, CHP investigators say alcohol or drugs is not believed to be a factor in this collision. This is an ongoing investigation.