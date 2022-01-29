CHP: Man dies after crashing into guardrail on Highway 99 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed after crashing into a guardrail on Highway 99 in Fresno Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Just after 10:00 p.m., officers responded to southbound Highway 99, north of Clinton Avenue for a call regarding a traffic collision involving a vehicle versus a guardrail.

Upon investigation, officials say Juan Palomares Zuniga, 31 of Fresno, was driving a Ford vehicle southbound on Highway 99 at an unknown speed when the collision occurred.

California Highway Patrol authorities say, for reasons yet to be determined, Zuniga, “allowed the Ford to drift onto the right shoulder,” and then struck a metal guardrail, which went through the vehicle and impaled him.

According to officials, Zuniga was the only occupant in the vehicle and alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.