CHP: Tulare man dies after crashing into dry canal on ATV

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare man is dead after crashing into a dry canal on an ATV Thursday, according to CHP officials.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a traffic collision involving a rider who crashed his ATV north of State Route 137 and east of Road 152.

According to CHP officials, a 40-year-old man was driving southbound on a private dirt road in the area when he lost control of his ATV while traveling on a left curve.

Officers say the man then allowed the ATV to run off the road and drove down a dirt embankment into a dry canal before stopping.

As a result of the crash, authorities say the man died on scene. CHP officials also say the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and it is unknown if alcohol played a factor in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

