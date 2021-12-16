CHP: Man dies after crashing into box truck in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after crashing into a box truck in Tulare County on Thursday morning, according to CHP officials.

Around 3:30 a.m., Visalia CHP officers responded to a traffic collision on Road 112 south of Avenue 164. Investigators say an International box truck was driving southbound on Road 112 south of Avenue 164 with a Toyota sedan traveling at a high rate of speed “directly behind” it when the crash occurred.

CHP officials say, “Due to the Toyota’s unsafe speed, the driver of the Toyota was unable to avoid crashing into the rear of the International.”

According to officers, the driver of the Toyota sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities say the driver of the box truck sustained a minor injury to his back but was not transported to the hospital for care.

CHP officials say alcohol has not been ruled out as a factor in the crash and the cause of the collision is still under investigation.