FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist is dead after they collided with a tree in Fresno County Saturday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 6:50 p.m. they responded to Kearney Blvd. just east of Valentine Ave. for an injury collision.

Investigators say a 58-year-old man was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Kearney Blvd. For reasons yet to be determined, he allowed his motorcycle to travel off the south roadway edge of Kearney Blvd. and crashed into a palm tree.

Officers say the motorcyclist was ejected from his bike, inflicting critical injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

CHP says the rider was wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the crash and it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol are a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.