VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after being hit by three vehicles while he was on Highway 99 Tuesday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers say they responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision around 8:50 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 near Paige Avenue.

Upon arrival, CHP says they learned that a pedestrian was on Highway 99 when he was hit by three vehicles, officers did not specify the circumstances that led him into the freeway.

According to officers, the three drivers stayed on the scene. They do not believe drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in this case.

As of now, there is no information related to the pedestrian’s identity.