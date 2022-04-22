FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after stealing a California Highway Patrol Vehicle, and leading officers on a chase in Fresno, according to CHP.

Officers say they arrived at the scene of a crash near North and Temperance Avenues.

One of the passengers in the crash allegedly stole a CHP vehicle once officers arrived on the scene.

The man led officers on a short chase that ended near Peach Avenue and Highway 180.

Officials said they later identified the man as Clayton Parker.

Parker was taken into custody without further incident.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officers say they are not ruling out DUI at this time.