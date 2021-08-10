CHP: Man airlifted to hospital following car crash in Madera

MADERA, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was rushed to a local hospital with major injuries after he was involved in a car crash in Madera on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a car crash on Highway 99, between Cleveland Avenue and 4th Street.

Officers say an 85-year-old man in an SUV was driving south on the 99 and failed to brake when traffic came to a stop. The SUV ended up slamming into a box truck in front of it.

The CHP says the driver of the SUV received major injuries and was life-flighted to a local hospital.

Highway 99 was temporarily shut down as the helicopter landed, but has since reopened.  

