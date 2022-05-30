SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was flown to the hospital with major injuries after a two-vehicle collision south of Sanger on Monday – resulting in an SUV crashing into a power pole, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened in the area of Greenwood and American avenues in Fresno County. Officers say a GMC Acadia traveling southbound did not stop for a stop sign and crashed into a Jeep Liberty, causing the Jeep to collide with a power pole.

Officers say there were six passengers inside the GMC Acadia and not all were wearing seatbelts, resulting in some of them being thrown from the vehicle. One of the people inside was flown to the hospital by helicopter and four others were transported to the hospital by ground ambulance.

The driver of the Jeep Liberty was also arrested for DUI, according to the CHP.

The crash forced the power pole down, prompting a response from PG&E.