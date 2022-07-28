FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/ KGPE)- A mail truck drove off Highway 41 on Thursday evening and rolled down the embankment onto the streets of Fresno, according to the CHP.

At around 8 p.m., the California Highway Patrol received a call of a two-vehicle accident with a mail truck falling down the embankment.

Officers say that another vehicle had become disabled and was partially blocking the slow lane. The mail truck driver did not immediately see the disabled vehicle and attempted to serve out of the way, but lost control and collided with the vehicle, went through the guardrail, and rolled down the embankment.

The mail truck landed on its side on the city streets near Normal Avenue and Fresno Street. No injuries were reported and officers say no alcohol or drugs were involved.