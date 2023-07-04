FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The California Highway Patrol says statewide they’ve made over 1,000 DUI arrests since Friday.

Multiple local agencies are cracking down on impaired drivers on our roadways, and say that drivers who get behind the wheel drunk could see red and blue lights following from behind.

“We are out there in force. We will find you, we will arrest you. The last thing you want to do is spend your Fourth of July holiday in the Fresno County jail or at the morgue. That’s what we’re trying to avoid,” said CHP Public Information Officer, Mike Salas.

CHP will be out in full force for Independence Day.

According to CHP, since Friday night, they have arrested nearly 1,200 people for DUIs during their maximum enforcement period.

“It should be alarming to you, it’s alarming to us,” he said.

Every available officer, including Salas, is out patrolling the highways.

“We’re going to have all of our available officers including myself out on patrol. It’s going to be a busy weekend,” Salas said.

It’s busy on city roads too.

Fresno and Clovis police departments will also have every available officer watching out for impaired drivers during the holiday.

“Around the holidays we do see an increase with DUIs,” said Officer Chris Clark with Fresno PD.

According to Fresno PD, on Saturday alone during their DUI checkpoints, they screened over 450 cars, and of those drivers, nine were arrested for DUI.

“We do have officers proactively working the streets, traffic units working together. We don’t have a problem celebrating but we do ask that they celebrate responsibly,” said Clark.

In Clovis, the city had four DUI arrests which they say is typical for a holiday weekend, but they too rely on other police agencies working together to stop impaired drivers.

“The agencies work closely to make sure the most important thing is to get those drunk drivers off the streets,” said Clovis Police Lt. Jim Koch.

Officials do not give us the location of any DUI checkpoints for obvious reasons. They say they will use witness calls and heavy patrols to stop drivers from hitting the road under the influence.