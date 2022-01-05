CHP: K9 officer Bruce sniffs out cocaine in battery jumper box on New Year’s Eve

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – K9 officer Bruce with the Merced CHP helped officers find around four kilograms of cocaine during a vehicle stop on New Year’s Eve, according to Merced CHP officials.

On Dec. 31 around 10:45 a.m., officials say a CHP officer made a traffic stop on a silver 2021 Honda Accord for following too closely behind another vehicle.

Authorities say the CHP officer saw, “several factors and tradecraft that led him to believe the driver was engaged in criminal activity.”

Photo Courtesy CHP Merced

According to officials, K9 officer Bruce was then brought in and during an outside sweep of the vehicle, gave a positive alert to the smell of narcotics.

Officers say a search of the vehicle revealed around four kilograms of suspected cocaine was located in a battery jumper box and that it had been hollowed to hold the drugs.

CHP officials say the driver was arrested for multiple violations of Health and Safety Code.