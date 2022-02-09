CHP: K9 Officer Bruce helps officer find around 22 lbs of cocaine during traffic stop

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – K9 Officer Bruce helped Merced CHP officers find around 22 pounds of cocaine during a vehicle stop on Wednesday, according to CHP officials.

Authorities say a CHP officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle regarding its window tint. During the stop, officials say the officer, “noted several factors and tradecraft that led him to believe the driver was engaged in criminal activity.”

According to officers, K9 Officer Bruce was then called in to perform an exterior sniff of the vehicle. During the search, officials say Bruce alerted his handler to the odor of drugs.

Authorities say after this a probable cause search was completed and during this search, an officer found a large package laying in the backseat with a jacket covering the top of it.

Photo Courtesy – Merced CHP

CHP officials say once the officer removed the jacket, he noticed a rip in the package that exposed bundled-up drugs.

According to investigators, the bundled contained around 22 pounds of cocaine.

Officers say the driver was arrested for multiple violations of Health and Safety Code and that the “new tactic to hide in plain sight,” is not going to work on K9 Officer Bruce.