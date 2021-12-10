CHP: K9 officer Bruce finds 50 pounds of meth during traffic stop in Merced

"When Beny is away, Bruce saves the day." - Merced CHP

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — K9 officer Bruce helped Merced CHP officers find 50 pounds of meth during a vehicle stop on Friday, according to CHP officials.

Officials say a vehicle stop was made after an officer saw it following too closely behind another car. During the stop, CHP says the officer, “noted several factors that led him to believe the driver and passenger were engaged in criminal activity.”

According to CHP officials, K9 officer Bruce then stepped in to conduct a sniff of the outside of the vehicle when he positively alerted the CHP officer to the odor of drugs.

Photo Courtesy: Merced CHP

Photo Courtesy: Merced CHP

Officials say a search on the vehicle then took place and officers found 50 pounds of suspected meth in a box in the back area of the car.

Authorities say the driver was arrested for several health and safety code violations.

Merced CHP officials noted that K9 officer Beny is on a “well-deserved vacation,” and “If it’s not Beny it’s Bruce, and if it’s not Bruce it’s Beny! Great job once again.”