CHP: K9 officer sniffs out around 45 kilos of cocaine in Fresno driver’s trunk

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old driver from Fresno was stopped and caught with cocaine after K9 officer Bart sniffed out around 45 kilograms in the driver’s trunk, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

Officers said around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, a CHP officer conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota for speeding on northbound Highway 99 north of Sandrini Road in Kern County.

During the traffic stop, the officer said they noted several indicators of criminal activity.

The officer said he then deployed his K9 partner Bart, to perform an exterior sniff of the vehicle. According to officials, Bart was alerted to the odor of narcotics and notified the CHP officer.

Authorities say the officer then conducted a “probable cause search” and found approximately 45 kilograms of cocaine in the trunk of the Toyota.

The driver was arrested by officials from the Kern County HIDTA Team for the incident.