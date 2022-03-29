MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A K9 officer helped uncover over a dozen pounds of illegal drugs during a traffic stop earlier this month, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, an officer pulled over a car on Highway 99 for having windows that were tinted. During the traffic stop, the officer reported noticing several things that made him believe the driver was involved in something criminal.

Officials say K9 Bruce was called out to the scene to sniff around the outside of the vehicle and ended up alerting offices to the smell of narcotics.

Photo from the traffic stop provided by the California Highway Patrol.

Officers searched through the car, where they say they found 14 pounds of suspected meth stashed inside of a bag in the truck.

After finding the drugs, officers arrested the driver, later identified as 22-year-old Oscar Lopez of Lodi, on charges related to transporting illegal narcotics.

Officers handed over the information they learned during the traffic stop to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, leading to another drug seizure out of the county.

During their investigation, Tulare County Sheriff’s detectives say they learned Lopez had been trying to take the narcotics to a home in Lodi.

Detectives say they found guns and illegal narcotics inside a Lodi home.

Officials say seven pounds of meth, four kilograms of heroin, 47 grams of powdered fentanyl, an AR-15 style rifle, and two other firearms were during a search of the home.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.