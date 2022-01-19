CHP: K9 Bruce sniffs out meth stashed inside chicken nuggets box during traffic stop

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – K9 officer Bruce helped Merced CHP officials uncover around 15 pounds of meth hidden in an empty coffee box and a chicken nugget box on Friday, according to Merced CHP officials.

On Jan. 14 around 1:00 p.m., a CHP officer conducted a vehicle stop on a 2017 Honda Accord regarding tinted windows.

Photo Courtesy Merced CHP

According to officials, the officer noted, “several factors and tradecraft,” that led him to believe the driver was involved in criminal activity.

Authorities say after receiving written and verbal consent from the driver, K9 Bruce performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and alerted the CHP officer to the smell of drugs.

Officials say after searching the inside of the vehicle, officers found approximately 15 pounds of suspected meth hidden in an empty coffee box and chicken nugget box.

Merced CHP officers say the driver was then arrested for multiple health and safety code violations.