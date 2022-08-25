MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A K-9 Officer and his handler find narcotics during a traffic stop, but before they can make an arrest the driver of the suspect vehicle fled from the scene.

According to the California Highway Patrol, K-9 Officer Bruce and his handler had stopped a 2013 Nissan Altima for a vehicle code violation. The officer noticed several factors and tradecraft that led them to believe that the driver was engaged in criminal activity.

Officers say that a written consent was given before searching the vehicle, he noticed suspicious bulges in the rear of the back seat. Approximately 11 pounds of suspected cocaine was found inside the rear seatbacks of the vehicle.

At one point the driver fled the scene on foot. An extensive search of the area was conducted by officers from Los Banos Area CHP and allied agencies, but the suspect was not located.