MODESTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A California Highway Patrol K-9 found 85 pounds of methamphetamine on Thursday, according to CHP.

While on a traffic stop in the Modesto area on Interstate 5, the CHP said K-9 Pakito found the drugs and alerted his handler.

He posed with the drugs he found and is a very good boy.

