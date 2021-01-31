CHP issues Silver Alert for missing Sanger man with medical conditions

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Silver Alert was issued Sunday for Fresno and Tulare counties as authorities search for a missing Sanger man with medical conditions, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Ronald Nagata, 71, was last seen Friday around 6:15 p.m. in Sanger around the intersection of MacDonough and Goodfellow avenues. He is described as approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with black hair, brown eyes and weighs about 200 pounds.
The CHP reported that Nagata is believed to be on foot and suffers from a medical condition and may become disoriented.
Anyone that sees Nagata is urged to call 911.