FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver lost control and rolled his car Tuesday morning in central Fresno, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Highway 41 and Mckinley.

The CHP said the driver went off the road for an unknown reason, then rolled.

It’s unknown how serious any injuries are. The cause of the crash is under investigation.