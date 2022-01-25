CHP investigating how man dies in middle of road near Mendota

MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Truck driver stops early Tuesday morning after hitting a man in the middle of the road near Mendota, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The driver stopped around 1:00 a.m. after believing he hit something in the road. Authorities say the driver found the man in the middle of the road near Belmont Avenue and Highway 180, who later died at the scene.

Officers are investigating if the man was walking in the road or lying on the road. The driver of the semi-truck stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.