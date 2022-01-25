CHP investigating how man dies in middle of road near Mendota

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mendota

MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Truck driver stops early Tuesday morning after hitting a man in the middle of the road near Mendota, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The driver stopped around 1:00 a.m. after believing he hit something in the road. Authorities say the driver found the man in the middle of the road near Belmont Avenue and Highway 180, who later died at the scene.

Officers are investigating if the man was walking in the road or lying on the road. The driver of the semi-truck stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am