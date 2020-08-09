Officials identify rider killed in Clovis motorcycle crash

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Clovis on Saturday night.

The victim was identified Sunday as Alexander Cameron, 24, of Clovis, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

A 24-year-old man of Clovis was driving south on Academy Avenue with high speeds when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a concrete fence, spokesman Mike Salas said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved.

