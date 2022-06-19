FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway following a fatal car crash on Sunday night, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officials say the crash happened at Ashlan and Sunnyside avenues in the Tarpey Village area.

Ashlan is currently shut down at Sunnyside as officers from the California Highway Patrol investigate the crash.

Photos from the scene of the crash show a truck rolled over onto its roof in the middle of the street.

Investigators are calling the crash fatal but have not specified how many people were killed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area or to expect delays as the investigation continues.

No other details about the crash have been provided by authorities at this time.