CHP investigates multi-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 180 in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The driver of an SUV was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle collision in Central Fresno on Saturday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 5 p.m. officers received a call about a multi-vehicle on eastbound Highway 180, just west of Abby Street.

The CHP said a black SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed and swerved to the left and hit a smaller black SUV. That’s when the SUV spun out of control hit the top of the embankment and came down.

The driver was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. The CHP said others were also taken to the hospital but were expected to survive.

No further details were released about the crash.