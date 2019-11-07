Two people killed in fiery crash after alleged DUI driver rear ends them

SAN JOAQUIN, California (KSEE) – California Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatal car crash in Fresno County on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at Colorado Road and Sumner Avenue near the city of San Joaquin around 3:10 p.m.

Lt. Lenny Sherman with CHP says a driver of a Honda SUV rear-ended a Mercedes, sending a driver and child into opposing traffic. They were hit by a truck and killed at the scene.

The victim’s car burst into flames.

They haven’t been identified, and CHP doesn’t have exact ages on the victims.

The driver of the SUV was placed under arrest on suspicion of being under the influence of cannabis and an illegal stimulant. She has been identified by CHP as 40-year-old Silvia Gonzales from Tranquility.

A horrific crash near San Joaquin.. CHP says two people died including an infant after another driver, suspected of driving under the influence of drugs, rear ended their car. Initial reports from CHP indicate the driver didn’t attempt to use their breaks. Speed limit is 55. pic.twitter.com/TmANtVPJ6j — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) November 7, 2019

This is what the CHP collected from drivers car, they say it will be used as evidence in the investigation. @KSEE24 @CBS47 https://t.co/L7gunxMfZW pic.twitter.com/61o7jb4i9I — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) November 7, 2019

