Two people killed in fiery crash after alleged DUI driver rear ends them

SAN JOAQUIN, California (KSEE) – California Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatal car crash in Fresno County on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at Colorado Road and Sumner Avenue near the city of San Joaquin around 3:10 p.m.

Lt. Lenny Sherman with CHP says a driver of a Honda SUV rear-ended a Mercedes, sending a driver and child into opposing traffic. They were hit by a truck and killed at the scene.

The victim’s car burst into flames.

They haven’t been identified, and CHP doesn’t have exact ages on the victims.

The driver of the SUV was placed under arrest on suspicion of being under the influence of cannabis and an illegal stimulant. She has been identified by CHP as 40-year-old Silvia Gonzales from Tranquility.

