CHP investigates crash along Hwy 198 near Visalia that leaves 2 dead, 2 injured, driver detained

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials are investigating a crash Wednesday morning along Highway 198 near Visalia, that left two dead, two injured and the driver detained, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A female pedestrian identified was reported on the right shoulder of Highway 198 just east of Highway 99 around 4 a.m., said Officer Steve Beale. The pedestrian told officers they were involved in a traffic crash.

Officials scoured the area for a crash site and later found a wrecked gray 2011 Chrysler 300 near the highway. It appeared to have overturned several times.

At the crash site, the CHP reported two passengers were found dead and a third was taken to an area hospital for major injuries. The female passenger was reported to have suffered minor injuries.

It appeared that the victims were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown out of the Chrysler during the course of the collision, Beale said. The passengers were all under the age of 18.

Officers at the scene then requested that the driver, who was picked up by a friend and headed up to Modesto, needed to be stopped as they were actually driving the Chrysler during the crash and could be injured, the CHP said.

The vehicle containing the driver was stopped by officials in Merced at a gas station along Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

The CHP reported that the driver was detained by authorities for fleeing a crash scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

