FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist sustained major injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says at about 3:30 p.m., they responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Belmont and Hughes avenues.

When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying in the roadway on Belmont Avenue who was unconscious and breathing. He was immediately transported to a local hospital.

Investigators say they learned a black SUV pulling a trailer was traveling westbound on Belmont Avenue while a motorcyclist was traveling Eastbound on Belmont Avenue. At the intersection of Hughes Avenue, the SUV attempted to make a U-turn and cut off the motorcyclist.

According to CHP, the motorcyclist was unable to maneuver out of the way in time and crashed into the SUV. The motorcyclist sustained major injuries while the black SUV pulling a trailer fled the scene.

The California Highway Patrol is still canvassing the area for the suspect vehicle.