CHP: High-speed and slick roads caused garbage truck crash

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – High speeds and slick road conditions were blamed for a garbage truck overturning on a busy stretch of Fresno highway Monday, according to the CHP.

The crash took place around 11 a.m. on Highway 180 near Highway 41.

Officers say the truck driver was traveling too fast in the rain and caused the vehicle to overturn.

“We got to reduce those speeds, keep those seat belts on windshield wipers working, headlights on,” said Officer Mike Salas. “The last thing you want is to be involved in something like this.”

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

